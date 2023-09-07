Multi-year MSR contract takes pressure off Hill

A new, multi-year contract with Matt Stone Racing takes pressure off Cameron Hill in both the short and longer term, says the Supercars Championship rookie.

Hill landed the ride in the #34 Chevrolet Camaro initially for a single season but is now locked in until at least the end of the 2025 campaign with the Matt Stone-owned outfit.

For the 2015 Australian Formula Ford and 2021 Carrera Cup Australia title winner, it solidifies his future at the top table.

It is also one less thing to worry about when Hill spearheads the #35 Truck Assist Racing entry in the Sandown 500 later this month and the Bathurst 1000 in October.

“To have a multi-year contract locked in is awesome,” said the Canberran.

“It’s really good for the mindset to know what the future holds.

“For a long time in my junior career you’re never more than 12 months ahead in your planning as it’s like ‘we’re doing this now, but who knows what we’re going to do next year?’

“To have this locked in is great because you’re just starting to settle in and chip away at improving over time. It is the premier category of Australian motorsport, it’s certainly competitive and it will be good to have some runway in front of me to continue to climb up.

“It’s been a really awesome year working with the guys at Matt Stone Racing. I’m grateful to the team for putting its trust in me for the next few seasons and I want to reward that investment by lifting us both as high as we’ve ever been.

“I know my goals and what I want to achieve, Matt also has big targets as well. We’ve gelled well and together we see all these goals and targets as achievable.

“It’s cool to have a group of people surrounding you that believe in and want to back you, so I want to repay all that.

“To get this confirmed prior to the biggest races of the season is awesome.

“There is already a lot of pressure that comes with the endurance races, so to not have that added external pressure of not knowing where you’re going to be next year is a really good thing.

“I can just focus on improving, but not rushing because this is still my first endurance season as a main driver and the most important thing is we just learn as much as we can while keeping the momentum pointing the right way.”

Hill is pairing up with Jaylyn Robotham in the #35 Chevrolet Camaro in this year’s enduros, while Jack Le Brocq is joined by Jaylyn Robotham in the sister #34 car.

That seat is yet to be filled for 2024, although Scott Pye is considered the favourite to take it over when Le Brocq switches to Erebus Motorsport.

Practice for the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 starts on Friday week (September 15).