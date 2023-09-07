Lawson compared to Bruce McLaren as full-time F1 future likely

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has suggested Liam Lawson could soon be handed a full-time F1 race seat after likening him to legendary fellow New Zealander Bruce McLaren.

In deputising for the injured Daniel Ricciardo after being promoted from his reserve role, Lawson has so far been impressive in his two races for AlphaTauri, bringing the car home in difficult conditions in the Dutch Grand Prix after a single practice and the qualifying sessions behind him in the AT04.

A week later for the Italian GP, Lawson qualified just 0.164secs behind more experienced team-mate Yuki Tsunoda – with the duo starting 12th and 11th respectively. Lawson then finished 11th in the race at Monza, 6.5s behind a place in the points.

After breaking a bone in his left hand, Ricciardo appears to have no chance of returning for the next race in Singapore, according to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, making him very doubtful for the Japanese GP a week later.

Lawson is now giving Marko and Horner food for thought, particularly with the former drawing a direct comparison between the 21-year-old and McLaren, the first New Zealander to compete in F1, scoring 27 podiums from his 100 starts – including four wins – before founding the famous team that bears his name.

“Liam has been with us for a while,” said Marko, speaking on Servus TV. “He is a tough but very smart man in a fight, a bit like Bruce McLaren. This is certainly someone for the future.

“The speed was there (at Monza), and that is a good sign.”

Horner has previously indicated Ricciardo will return to the race seat once he has recovered, and if so, it is anticipated he will see out the season.

Alongside his F1 cameo at present, Lawson is involved in Japan’s Super Formula series, lying second in the standings, eight points behind the leader with two races remaining at Suzuka on October 28 and 29, which clash with the Mexico City GP.

Beyond the end of this year, given Marko’s comments, it appears he may have a decision to make for next season as to who, from Tsunoda, Ricciardo, and Lawson, fill the two available seats.

“He is still driving in the Japanese championship, and there he is second in a very, very difficult battle,” added Marko.

“The cars are faster there than in Formula 2. However, because it is in Japan, it is not viewed that way here.

“Maybe he can win the title there. Will he get a (full-time) seat instead of (being) a reserve driver? That could happen quickly.”