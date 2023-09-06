> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Supercars pit stop from a bodycam

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 6th September, 2023 - 4:37pm

A Supercars pit stop from a bodycam worn by a Truck Assist Racing crew member. Image: Supplied

Watch a pit stop from the perspective of a Supercars wheel changer, thanks to Truck Assist Racing.

Matt Stone Racing fitted one of its crew members with a bodycam for pit stop practice at Queensland Raceway, where testing took place ahead of the enduros.

