Wolff under fire for Verstappen ‘Wikipedia’ barb

Toto Wolff has come under fire for belittling Max Verstappen’s record-breaking achievement of winning 10 F1 grands prix in a row.

Verstappen became the outright record holder by taking the chequered flag in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix, moving him beyond the nine in succession from former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel at the end of 2013.

Yet in the immediate aftermath, Wolff denigrated Verstappen’s accomplishment in speaking to Sky Sports F1.

“Our situation was a little bit different because we had two guys fighting against each other within the team,” said Wolff.

“I don’t know if he cares about the records. It is not something that would be important to me. Those numbers are for Wikipedia, and nobody reads that anyway.”

Later speaking to the written media, including Speedcafe, Wolff added: “For me, these kinds of records are completely irrelevant.

“They were irrelevant in our good days at Mercedes – I don’t know how many races we won or in a row. (10 in succession on two occasions).

“I didn’t even know that there was a count on how many races in a row you win, therefore, asking me for a comment on some achievement is difficult because it has never played a role in my whole life.”

Wolff did at least conclude by stating: “But the result shows a great driver in a great car is competing on an extremely high level.”

Damon Hill, the 1996 F1 champion, was left surprised by Wolff’s remarks.

“It sounded a bit churlish, not very gracious, and unlike Toto because he’s usually very sporting,” said Hill, speaking to Sky Sports News.

“I think he’s hurting a bit now. They know what it’s like to be dominated and they didn’t even get on the podium.

“They seem to be a bit stymied and can’t seem to work out what to do, but who can?”

Former F1 driver and current Sky Sports F1 co-commentator Martin Brundle also chided Wolff, as well as Lewis Hamilton who had remarked earlier in the weekend he had had stronger team-mates than Verstappen over time.

“Sport can and should be tribal, but you must surely also appreciate a level of excellence in others,” said Brundle, writing in his column.

“So I was a little surprised and disappointed that Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff played down this achievement over the weekend because they rightly received their due reverence and appreciation during their years of total domination from 2014 to 2020.

“At the same time, Max and Red Bull will no doubt reflect on a few past actions and words that have diluted their current appreciation levels in some quarters.

“But it’s all to be expected when you put so many intensely competitive people into the same space.”

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko could not resist a dig in response, suggesting Mercedes was no longer a serious rival.

Speaking to Servus TV, Marko said: “Wikipedia is one of the most read mediums – maybe someone can tell Wolff.”

He added: “That’s the difference between us and them. We look at our own team to get the best performance.

“We just go about our business without making up all these kinds of stories like they do.

“But we don’t worry about Mercedes as long as they are not a serious rival for us.”