SIGHTS AND SOUNDS: Supercars enduro testing at Queensland Raceway

Supercars squads Shell V-Power Racing Team, Red Bull Ampol Racing, Truck Assist Racing, and Nulon Racing were all on-track testing at Queensland Raceway on Tuesday ahead of the enduro seasons starting at the Sandown 500 next week.

It was an important outing for teams as they came to grips with what the latest generation of Supercars machinery means for the longest races of the year, though the day was red-flagged after Shane van Gisbergen suffered a spectacular brake failure at Turn 6.

Car #97 returned to the track in the hands of co-driver Richie Stanaway later in the day.

Aside from that Triple Eight duo, Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup, Craig Lowndes/Zane Goddard, Anton De Pasquale/Tony D’Alberto, Will Davison/Alex Davison, Kai Allen, Tim Slade/Jonathon Webb, James Golding/Dylan O’Keeffe, Jack Le Brocq/Jayden Ojeda, and Cameron Hill/Jaylyn Robotham spent the day logging laps and practicing pit stops, driver changes, and race starts.

