Sainz mugging an ‘unpleasant anecdote’

Carlos Sainz has described the ordeal of being mugged and reclaiming a stolen watch as an “unpleasant anecdote” following his podium at the Italian Grand Prix.

In the hours after the race, which saw the Spaniard defend through almost all of the 51 racing laps, the Ferrari driver was robbed in Milan.

The thieves made off with a Richard Mille watch, thought to be worth almost $1 million (£500,000).

With the help of local authorities, Sainz was able to recover the watch with two people arrested as a result.

Off the back of the incident, the 29-year-old took to social media.

“As many of you already know, yesterday we experienced an unfortunate incident in Milano,” he wrote.

“The most important thing is that we are all OK and this will only remain as an unpleasant anecdote.

“Many thanks to all the people who helped us yesterday, to the Milan police for their quick intervention and thanks for all your messages.”

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Sainz was confronted in front of the Armani Hotel Milano at about 20:30 on Sunday evening.

The thieves made off with the one-time grand prix winner’s watch, while a member of his staff, aided by passers-by, chased after them.

Sainz is not the first driver to have been mugged, with Lando Norris having been placed in a headlock as he left the Euro 2020 final in Wembley.

Norris was robbed for a second time after being accosted while on holiday in Spain following this year’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Last April, Charles Leclerc was robbed at knife-point of his watch, chasing down his assailants who were later apprehended.

Back in 2010, F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone received a black eye after he was mugged for his watch – imagery of which accompanied a short-run advertising campaign in which the then 80-year-old was quoted saying “See what people will do for a Hublot.”