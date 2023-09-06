QR test allows Ojeda to acclimatise for Bathurst 1000

Truck Assist Racing’s pre-enduro test has given Jack Le Brocq’s co-driver, Jayden Ojeda, a chance to acclimatise for next month’s Bathurst 1000.

Matt Stone Racing was one of four teams to hit Queensland Raceway for their last hit-out before the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 and, unlike how the morning played out for southern-based teams at Winton, conditions were sunny.

“We got plenty of laps, definitely been a bit of a workout,” remarked Ojeda.

“Queensland turned the weather on so it was nice, hot, and sunny, and who knows what we’re install for when we arrive in Sandown, but I’m sure Bathurst will probably have some heat attached to it.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

“Awesome to get some time in the MSR Gen3 Camaro and everything is tracking well so I’m looking forward to Sandown next week.”

While there will be no more on-track activity before practice at Sandown on Friday week, preparations continue with more pit stop practice at MSR’s Yatala workshop today.

“’Juice’ [Ojeda] was able to get plenty of laps and get his eye in behind the wheel of the #34 Gen3 Camaro,” recounted Le Brocq.

“Good to get out on track before Sandown; we’ll do some more driver change practice at the workshop [today] and then it’s all focus on the 500.”

In the sister #35 Camaro, Cameron Hill was joined by Jaylyn Robotham, who was confirmed as his co-driver in June.

Their testing programme was halted when Car #35 lost a wheel, but it is said to have been only a minor disruption.

“We had a pretty busy day in Car #35,” said Hill.

“Ran through a number of items, some procedural stuff, some set-up stuff in the morning.

“We had a wheel come off, unfortunately, but it was only a minor inconvenience and the boys got it fixed up pretty quickly.

“Then we put Jaylyn in the car for most of the afternoon to log some laps and get his eye in.”

Robotham debuted in the Repco Supercars Championship when he drove in Matt Chahda Motorsport’s wildcard effort for the Great Race.

That was in a Gen2-spec ZB Commodore which had a fuel range of 23 laps around Mount Panorama, whereas the Gen3 race cars should be able to go at least 20 percent further before running dry.

Several other factors are set to further elongate the theoretical fuel range, although the switch to tyres which are a step softer than before at both Sandown and Mount Panorama could rein in the real-world stint length.

Robotham drew attention to tyre management as something he practiced at Queensland Raceway.

“It was a good day for me – always good to be back in the car,” said the 20-year-old, made a Super2 cameo before returning to the Thailand Super Series platform this year.

“I did a longer run and worked on saving the tyre because, for the endurance races, I’ll be doing a couple of stints.

“Just trying to work on my fitness as well and keep on top of it. It’s been good to spend the day with the MSR boys and really looking forward to Sandown.”