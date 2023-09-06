PHOTOS: Pre-enduro test at Queensland Raceway

Subscribe to our newsletter
> Multimedia > Gallery
By
Speedcafe.com
Wednesday 6th September, 2023 - 4:00pm
Check out images from the pre-enduro Supercars test day at Queensland Raceway, where Triple Eight Race Engineering, Dick Johnson Racing, Matt Stone Racing, and PremiAir Racing were all on-track.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]
Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!
By submitting above you agree to the Speedcafe.com Privacy Policy.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]