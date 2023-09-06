Taylor returns to Australian Rally Championship

Molly Taylor is set to make a return to the Australian Rally Championship with confirmation she’ll compete in the final two rounds of the 2023 season.

Taylor will campaign a Subaru WRX STI as part of the Production Cup in the Adelaide Hills Rally in mid-October, and the National Capital Rally a month later.

“I’m incredibly excited to be rallying back on home soil,” said Taylor.

“The ARC holds wonderful memories for me and I’m excited and proud to be competing again in the Subaru WRX,” said Taylor, the 2016 Australian Rally Championship winner.

“I know that I have the team behind me to succeed and I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel.”

Taylor’s return to the championship will put her in competition with her mother, Coral Taylor, who is co-driver alongside Harry Bates, who sits second in the points standings.

“Going up against Mum and Harry just puts even more of a fire in my belly. This is family feud (the friendly competitive kind) at its best,” Taylor said.

In addition to the final two rounds of the Australian Rally Championship, the 35-year-old will continue her Extreme E programme.

That will see her in action at the Island X-Prix in Sardinia, Italy, in mid-September where she will race alongside Kevin Hansen for Veloce Racing.

The pair sit third in the standings after the opening three events, with two heat wins to their name.