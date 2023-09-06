Tsunoda enjoying Lawson relationship at AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda has hailed the “good environment” inside AlphaTauri given his prior friendship with new team-mate Liam Lawson.

Lawson is the third team-mate for Tsunoda this season after being partnered with Nyck de Vries for the first 10 grands prix, then Daniel Ricciardo for two, only for the Australian to break a bone in his left hand in a crash in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.

That led to Lawson stepping in at short notice, with the 21-year-old New Zealander following up with a full weekend at Monza for the Italian GP. He is set to race again in Singapore, and potentially Japan, depending on Ricciardo’s recovery.

After Tsunoda retired on the formation lap with a power unit issue, Lawson went on to deliver a fine performance that saw him just miss out on the points as he took the chequered flag in 11th.

For now, Tsunoda is enjoying Lawson on the opposite side of the garage.

“He’s learning a lot,” said Tsunoda, when asked by Speedcafe as to how his partnership with Lawson was developing. “I don’t have to say anything to him. Obviously, if he asks something then I’ll always answer.

“But we’ve a good relationship. We were already friends from the past, so there’s been no awkwardness or anything like that.

“We’ve been able to speak to one another quite naturally, as a friend, which has made for a good environment in the team.

“The team is supporting Liam a lot to build up his faith and confidence, but he’s doing quite a good job, so we’re happy.”

Tsunoda and Lawson qualified 11th and 12th on Saturday following an improved performance from the AT04 around a circuit that is unique in F1 for the level of downforce required.

The Japanese driver has no doubt “points were possible”, so was naturally gutted to retire before even taking the start.

“I wanted to race to see how it went because the pace was there in practice,” said Tsunoda. “It’s definitely a shame, particularly after starting so close to the points.

“It is what it is. I think it’s the first time in a year that we have had a reliability issue, but it’s fine, we’ll stay positive and we will come back strong in Singapore.

“At least my performance (in qualifying) was okay. It was not a perfect lap in Q2, and I just missed out on Q3, so there was frustration.

“But at least I showed performance, and for Singapore, we’re going to have a big upgrade, so I’m looking forward to it.”

It remains to be seen, however, whether new power unit components will be required, with Tsunoda on the limit with regard to the energy store and control electronics.

Looking back on what he experienced in the car before pulling over at Monza, he said: “I heard a weird, weird sound from the engine, a cracking sound, something like that going on at the rear end.

“I didn’t feel any power, so I just pulled over to minimise the problem.”