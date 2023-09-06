Andretti Autosport rebrands to Andretti Global

Andretti Autosport has rebranded itself and will be known as Andretti Global from now on.

The American operation is best known for its IndyCar operation, though has interests in a raft of other competitions, including junior formulae in the United States, Formula E, and Extreme E.

Co-owner, Michael Andretti, has also made no secret of his desire to enter Formula 1, and submitted an application when the process opened earlier this year.

That is a process that currently sits with the FIA, the world governing body, with a decision expected in the coming weeks.

Andretti has partnered with General Motors, through its Cadillac brand, for the effort and it’s widely considered the front-running entity should a new team be accepted.

The rebranding is therefore interesting in that context, implying the team is less American-centric than it has been – perhaps foreshadowing its confirmation in F1.

“I’m proud of what Andretti Autosport has accomplished over the years, and all the memories that have come with so many special moments,” said Michael Andretti, chairman and CEO, Andretti Global.

“Just as proud as I am of our past, I’m equally excited about our future. As we continue to expand and build a global racing institution, our goal is to be engrained in the culture of our fans, teams and partners.

“This rebrand is a major milestone in our team’s journey, but we are only getting started. We are determined to achieve success and confident that there are big things in store for Andretti Global.”

Dan Towriss, partner in Andretti Global, added: “The words Andretti and motorsports are synonymous, and I’m impressed and excited by the worldwide fanbase and reach of the Andretti name.

“I’m proud to be working with Michael and his team to build that name and legacy into an even stronger brand that reflects our ambitions and values.

“We are committed to excellence, and I believe our work will benefit our fans and partners around the globe.”

Along with the rename, the team’s iconic shield logo will also be replaced.

The Andretti Autosport name will remain for the balance of this year’s IndyCar Series, which concludes next money at Laguna Seca.

Andretti Global is expected to make its first racetrack appearance when testing gets underway for the 2023-24 Formula E campaign in October.