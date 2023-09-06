10 Supercars on-track at Winton test

A total of 10 Supercars, including eight Championship entries, have hit the track at Winton today for pre-Sandown testing.

Brad Jones Racing (four Camaros), Team 18 (two Camaros), and the Blanchard Racing Team (two Mustangs) are in action at the northeast Victorian circuit, which is bathed in sunshine.

That was not the case 24 hours earlier when patchy rain prompted those three squads to postpone testing, while Erebus Motorsport, Tickford Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United, and Grove Racing pressed on.

BJR has an unchanged, eight-driver line-up for this year’s enduros, namely Andre Heimgartner/Dale Wood in the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro, Bryce Fullwood/Dean Fiore in Car #14, Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys in Car #96, and Jack Smith/Jaxon Evans in Car #4.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

At Team 18, the #18 entry remains Mark Winterbottom/Michael Caruso while Scott Pye has been joined in Car #20 by Warren Luff, reuniting a duo which scored Great Race podiums in 2017 and 2018.

The Blanchard Racing Team is a two-car squad for the first time, with Todd Hazelwood/Tim Blanchard in Car #3, while the #7 Mustang of Aaron Love/Jake Kostecki has been added as a wildcard for the 2023 enduros and will become a full-time entry in 2024.

It continues to run in plain black panels but a livery is set to be revealed in coming days.

Also on-track at Winton today are two cars out of the Kelly Racing stable, namely the Nissan Altima which Todd’s son Mason Kelly has been driving in the Super3 class this year and a Gen2-spec Ford Mustang in which Aaron Cameron will make his Dunlop Super2 Series debut at Sandown.

Practice at the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 starts on Friday, September 15.