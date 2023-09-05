VIDEO: Shane van Gisbergen crash at QR
Tuesday 5th September, 2023 - 10:54am
See the aftermath of Shane van Gisbergen’s crash in his Red Bull Ampol Camaro at Queensland Raceway.
As the footage shows, van Gisbergen himself was unharmed, but the car is on its way back to Triple Eight Race Engineering’s workshop in Bayno, in Brisbane’s north.
