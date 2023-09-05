Van Gisbergen Camaro returns to track after crash

The Shane van Gisbergen Camaro has returned to the track in the hands of co-driver Richie Stanaway after its crash this morning at Queensland Raceway.

The #97 Red Bull Ampol Camaro became buried deep in the Turn 6 tyre wall after a braking issue with van Gisbergen behind the wheel, with the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner having been able to wash off some speed by throwing it into a spin.

Triple Eight Race Engineering initially advised that it would be heading back to their Banyo workshop, but it was in fact repaired onsite at the Ipswich circuit and has now exited the pits again.

Van Gisbergen was uninjured despite the size of the crash, although he had to exit the car through the passenger door given how it was wedged in the tyres.

All three Triple Eight Camaros are testing at Queensland Raceway today ahead of the enduros, as are the three Dick Johnson Racing Mustangs (including wildcard), both Matt Stone Racing Camaros, and both PremiAir Racing Camaros.

MSR’s #35 Truck Assist Camaro is back on-track having caused a stoppage in proceedings shortly after the van Gisbergen incident, when it lost a wheel and came to rest in the Turn 2 gravel trap.

Meanwhile at Winton, Tickford Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Grove Racing, and Erebus Motorsport continue to rack up laps.

Brad Jones Racing, Team 18, and the Blanchard Racing Team will return tomorrow having finished up early amid on-and-off showers, although the sun is now out over the northeast Victorian circuit.