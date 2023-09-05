Storms threaten Acropolis Rally stages

Acropolis Rally Greece organisers have warned World Rally Championship teams to expect challenging conditions as a band of inclement weather moves across the country.

Traditionally a dry, hot and dusty affair, the arrival of persistent showers is expected to make reconnaissance of the stages that make up the competitive route even more of a challenge for drivers and co-drivers.

In light of what is being forecast in the Lamia and Loutraki regions, the event’s Clerk of the Course Anita Passalis published a bulletin on the official website to ensure those in the service park were aware of the developing situation.

“According to the weather forecast, there will be heavy rain and possibly storms passing over the rally area next week, the bulletin stated. “The organiser is constantly monitoring stage conditions and preparing contingency plans in case the reconnaissance is not possible as scheduled.

“All competitors are required to secure their tents and other constructions in the service park and to keep their service bays manned at all times should the severe weather conditions hit the area,” it added.

The threat of rain is in stark contrast to the soaring temperatures the country has been experiencing of late, with this leading to widespread wildfires.

As emergency services attempted to bring these under control it left Toyota Gazoo Racing’s management with little choice but to move to another pre-event test location.

The same applied to Hyundai Motorsport, whilst M-Sport Ford – which will run three Puma Rally1 cars this weekend – was unaffected as their drivers tested further north.

Giving his reaction to the forecast WRC2 frontrunner Oliver Solberg – the son of former World Rally Champion, Petter – said: “There’s a lot of talk about the storms coming and bringing a lot of rain.

“If that happens, it could have a big impact on the road – it will certainly make an already interesting rally even more complicated!”

The 10th round of the FIA World Rally Championship is due to get underway on Thursday evening with a new super special stage in the capital city of Athens before the action moves out into the countryside for 14 speed tests spread over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.