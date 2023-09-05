Van Gisbergen in crash at QR Supercars test day

Shane van Gisbergen has had a sizeable crash in his Red Bull Ampol Camaro at Queensland Raceway during today’s pre-enduro Supercars test day.

A Triple Eight Race Engineering spokesperson has advised that brake failure was the cause, with the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner losing pressure.

The #97 Chevrolet ran off at Turn 6, the final corner of the Ipswich track, and came to rest deep in the tyre barriers.

It is said to be significantly damaged and is on its way back to Triple Eight’s Banyo workshop.

Van Gisbergen himself exited the car via the passenger door and was seen standing nearby as it was recovered, with Race Control reporting fluid on-track for clean-up.

CLICK HERE for video of crash recovery

Earlier, a brief red flag period was called at Winton, where southern-based teams are testing, after Team 18 co-driver Michael Caruso ran off at Turn 3 amid spitting rain.

The #18 DeWalt Camaro, of which Mark Winterbottom is primary driver, was shortly back on-track after what was said to have been an innocuous incident.

Every entry for this year’s Great Race is in action today at either Winton or Queensland Raceway, save for the Blanchard Racing Team wildcard which returns to the former circuit tomorrow.