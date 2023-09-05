Piastri Norris contact ‘doesn’t fit the way McLaren goes racing’

McLaren boss Andrea Stella will review the clash between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri during the Italian Grand Prix that resulted in the pair making contact.

The McLaren duo came together shortly after Piastri stopped for the first time on Lap 24.

On the inside approaching the first chicane as he exited the lane, with Norris to his outside, the two found the same piece of tarmac as they negotiated the tight right-left complex.

While there was no harm done to either car, Stella took a dim view of the incident.

“There should never, ever be a contact between two McLaren cars,” he began.

“There was a contact which doesn’t fit the way we go racing at McLaren.”

Piastri had headed his team-mate in the opening laps, the pair running seventh and eighth prior to the opening round of pit stops.

Norris had stop a lap prior as the McLaren strategists covered off a possible undercut from Fernando Alonso, who’d been in the lane on Lap 21.

The undercut proved powerful in Monza and meant Piastri was vulnerable when he rejoined.

The clash that resulted will now be reviewed by Stella, he confirmed.

“It’s always a little tricky when you leave the pit, especially on hard tyres,” Stella said.

“Certainly Oscar was trying to see a very good place himself so that he could keep the position but on colder tyres this could be slightly more difficult than he might have anticipated.

“So I think we could absolutely conclude that this is just a little misjudgment.

“The forum is there’s no problem at all, both drivers race and they were aware that there must be no contact between two McLarens, and it was just an issue with the execution.

“We all have issues with execution, of what do we do, and when drivers do that, it becomes very visible.

“You just review things, like you do with anything that is technical, operational, racing,” he added.

“What is important is to have a clear perimeter as to what you deem acceptable and what you deem acceptable.

“It’s not it’s not an emotional thing because just like you did with other things, you deal with racing in a similar way.

“And this is very clear that, for any driver, there’s something bigger than them; it’s the team.”

Stella added that the review won’t necessarily result with the blame being placed on the drivers, suggesting there is also an onus on the strategy staff to not place drivers in at-risk situations.

“If the contract is due to the fact that there was pressure because of the undercut and so, then we have something to review because it means we put drivers put the team at risk because of affirming themselves.

“This is not acceptable.”

Piastri’s race unravelled in the final stanza after being pushed off the road by Lewis Hamilton on Lap 41, damaging his front wing.

That dropped him to 14th before clawing his way back to battle with Liam Lawson and Logan Sargeant in the final laps.

The scrap with Lawson saw Piastri leave the track at the second chicane, for which he was handed a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage.

As a result, he crossed the line 11th but was classified 12th once the penalty was applied, while Norris finished eighth.