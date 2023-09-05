Teams abandon Winton enduro test due to weather

Three teams have abandoned their pre-enduro Supercars test days due to damp weather at Winton.

Brad Jones Racing announced earlier this morning that it has ceased running and will return tomorrow, and Speedcafe has now confirmed that Team 18 and the Blanchard Racing Team are likewise.

Tickford Racing, Grove Racing, Erebus Motorsport, and Walkinshaw Andretti United are, however, still running at the northeast Victorian circuit, where light rain has been falling on and off during the morning.

Teams have either two hours of running or until 11:00 local time to abandon a test day due to rain to ensure it does not count towards their testing allocation.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

The provision is, however, only allowed to be used once per year, hence why BJR did not turn a wheel at all when rain fell at Winton during a planned test day on May 31.

On that occasion, however, Tickford and WAU used up most of the two-hour allowance (as did Grove, but for a rookie day), and hence cannot use the abandonment provision today.

Albury’s BJR and all of the Melbourne-based Supercars Championship teams had converged on Winton today, plus Dunlop Super2 Series squads, after a handful were also in action on the previous day.

Among them were BRT to officially shake down the wildcard #7 Mustang entry, which is not running today but was scheduled to test tomorrow anyway, when it will now be joined by Car #3.

A brief red flag period, the second of the day at Winton, has just ended after two Super2/Super3 entries ended up off the road together at Turn 4, although the cause of the incident is not known at this time.

For those still testing at Winton, pit stop practice is now beginning to unfold.

Meanwhile at Queensland Raceway, Shane van Gisbergen’s test day is over after he crashed his Triple Eight Race Engineering Camaro due to brake failure.

Conditions at the Ipswich circuit, in contrast to Winton, are sunny.