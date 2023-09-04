Results: Italian Grand Prix
Monday 4th September, 2023 - 12:40am
Full results from the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix from Monza.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|51
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|6.0
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|11.1
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|11.3
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|23.0
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|42.6
|7
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|45.1
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|45.4
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|46.2
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|64.0
|11
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|70.6
|12
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|73.0
|13
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|78.5
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|80.1
|15
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|82.5
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|87.2
|17
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1L
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1L
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|12L
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]