Results: Italian Grand Prix

Full results from the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix from Monza.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 51
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 6.0
3 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 11.1
4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 11.3
5 63 George Russell Mercedes 23.0
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 42.6
7 23 Alex Albon Williams 45.1
8 4 Lando Norris McLaren 45.4
9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 46.2
10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 64.0
11 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 70.6
12 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 73.0
13 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 78.5
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 80.1
15 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 82.5
16 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 87.2
17 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1L
18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1L
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 12L
22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri

