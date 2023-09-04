Piastri laments incident-strewn Italian GP

Oscar Piastri was left to lament on an Italian Grand Prix in which he readily conceded that ‘not a whole lot went right’.

That was arguably an understatement as Piastri was involved in three separate incidents around Monza, initially with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris as the Australian hit the Briton through the first chicane, with both fortunate to escape damage.

Piastri, however, was not so lucky the second time around when Lewis Hamilton attempted an overtake, only to misjudge his return to the racing line in front of the Australian, leading to a collision and a broken front wing on the MCL60.

It was an accident that Hamilton apologised for post race.

Attempting to claw his way back through the field in a bid to claim a possible point, Piastri then duelled with AlphaTauri’s Liam Lawson, with the second chicane, the Variante della Roggia, again providing the backdrop.

Piastri, though, cut the chicane in overtaking Lawson and did not give back the position, incurring a five-second time penalty that dropped him from 11th to 12th behind the New Zealander at the chequered flag.

“Obviously, not the afternoon we were looking for,” said Piastri. “I don’t think a whole lot went right, to be honest with you.

“The contact with Lewis, obviously, was the biggest point.”

Assessing his incident with Norris, which saw him hit the right rear of the Briton’s car, he remarked: “Not ideal. Fortunately, we were both fine after. Of course, the intention is never to get that close.”

Piastri has confirmed the matter will be addressed internally, adding: “I’m sure we’ll talk about it as a team.”

Asked by Speedcafe for his thinking at that chicane as Norris was comfortably ahead and had the racing line, he said: “I braked where I braked, and I couldn’t really slow down much more than that.

“I was at the limit of locking up, and it was tight. In the end, nothing happened.”

As for Lawson, after conceding that no contact was made, he said: “At that point, I was a lot quicker. I needed to get through cars quickly to try and get back into the points, and the penalty is what it is.”

An additional situation that appeared to irk Piastri was that Norris pitted ahead of him, even though he was the lead car on track and should have been given priority, only to file in behind after being undercut.

It is another issue that Piastri confirmed will be discussed internally adding: “We always do everything with the team’s best intentions.

“Obviously, there was Fernando (Alonso) behind and Lewis (Hamilton) on an alternate strategy, so I’m sure we’ll discuss it.”

Appreciably, given everything that unfolded, it prompted the question as to whether the race was one of the most difficult of his rookie campaign so far.

“I would say so,” said Piastri. “Certainly, not the most straightforward afternoon.

“I think we knew coming into here we’d be toward the back end of the points anyway.

“Of course, it’s never ideal to have an afternoon like that.”

There were two upsides, however, as Piastri led a lap for the first time in his F1 career shortly before his pit stop, whilst he also had the fastest lap, although in finishing 12th did not claim a point.

“Highlight of the day,” smiled Piastri.