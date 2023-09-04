Neuville hopeful of repeat Hyundai one-two-three Acropolis result

Thierry Neuville is hoping Hyundai Motorsport repeats the “amazing feeling” of a one-two-three finish at this weekend’s Acropolis Rally in Greece – and boost his title credentials in the process.

Last season’s podium lockout was the first for the South Korean manufacturer since it re-joined the sport’s top flight in 2014, with Neuville beating former team-mate Ott Tanak and current points scorer Danu Sordo to the win.

The historic feat was overshadowed, however, as rumours of team orders being implemented prior to the start of the final leg materialised after stage 14 of 16. Hyundai Motorsport president Sean Kim made the call and instructed both Neuville and Tanak to hold station to safeguard the result.

Tanak was particularly aggrieved knowing the extra seven points that would have come from finishing ahead of the Belgian would have inched him closer to Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Kalle Rovanpera, who was running outside the points due to earlier tail-gate and suspension damage.

With Tanak now at M-Sport Ford, and the i20 N Rally1 showing itself to be robust, reliable and fast on rougher events like Acropolis in the not-too-distant past, Neuville knows that he must make the most of the opportunity.

“I would rate Acropolis Rally as one of the harder events on the World Rally Championship calendar,” he said.

“It is a bit of an endurance race across three days, three different areas, three different types of stages, which all feature rough conditions and hot temperatures.

“You need reliability, a strong car and the right setup for every challenge; if you can be comfortable in the car in every circumstance, it is easier to go fast.

“Last year, we were much stronger than our competitors, so we were able to secure a one-two-three. It was a great achievement for the whole team, for the brand, and for us drivers as well.

“Being a part of the one-two-three for Hyundai Motorsport – our first – was an amazing feeling. Hopefully it is something we can repeat,” he added.

After equalling his best-ever second-place result on last month’s Secto Rally Finland, Neuville admits reducing the 36-point deficit to himself and Rovanpera will be a challenge, but feels it is not insurmountable with four rounds left.

“It is not mission impossible, but it is a difficult mission,” he said.

“We made a one-two-three in Greece last year and the team was on the top step of the podium in Japan last year [with Ott Tanak] and I know I have some good pace on Tarmac, so it can be interesting.”