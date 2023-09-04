Bagnaia suffered ‘severe polytrauma’ in Catalan crash

Francesco Bagnaia suffered ‘severe polytrauma’ in a frightening crash at the Catalan Grand Prix in Barcelona on Sunday, according to MotoGP’s Medical Director.

The reigning world champion was leading the race on the opening lap when he high-sided through the first chicane.

Bagnaia was flung into the air from his Lenovo Ducati and landed in the middle of the track in front of a tightly bunched pack of riders, with KTM’s Brad Binder unable to avoid him.

Binder ran over Bagnaia’s legs and the race was immediately red-flagged.

Bagnaia, second in Saturday’s Sprint race, was quickly reported to be conscious before a further update said he would be taken to the circuit medical centre for checks. The 26-year-old was then transported from the circuit to hospital via ambulance.

In the first update on his condition on Sunday, Doctor Angel Charte told DAZN: “Pecco has had severe polytrauma. A motorbike ran over him in the femoral and tibial area.

“We have taken X-rays of this area and have detected a small injury that we don’t know if it is current or old.

“We need to do an urgent CT scan and that is why we have sent him to the general hospital.

“At cranial, thoracic and abdominal levels, he has been normal at all times; he was conscious and oriented.

“The image we have seen is from conventional radiology, so it is difficult to be sure that there is no fracture. It is necessary to do a CT scan.”

Moments prior to Bagnaia’s accident, his factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini sparked a multiple pile-up in the first corner after running in too fast on the brakes.

Bastianini struck Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco, creating a knock-on effect as Fabio di Giannantonio (Gresini Ducati), VR46 Ducati’s Marci Bezzecchi and Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) were all caught up in the incident.

Bastianini received a Long Lap penalty as a result, which he will serve in the next race he starts after he was unable to take part in the re-started race.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro won the shortened 23-lap race from team-mate Maverick Viñales at Catalunya, which was hosting the 11th round of the championship.