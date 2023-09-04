Aaron Cameron to make Super2 debut at Sandown

Current S5000 leader and Supercheap Auto TCR Australia race winner Aaron Cameron will make his Dunlop Super2 Series debut at Sandown.

Racing an ex-KR Ford Mustang used by Grove Racing in last year’s Supercars Championship, Cameron will make the jump to the second-tier category in what is just a one-round deal.

The Sandown round adds to Cameron’s varied resume where he leads the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, sits third in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia and reached the Top 10 Shootout in this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour.

The 23-year-old is excited to make the step up to Dunlop Super2 at his home circuit.

“It’s great to be able to get a start in Super2,” Cameron said.

“This is something I didn’t think was going to be possible after being so close for the last couple of years. We have been working really hard to get something together for the second half of the season and I hope Sandown is the start of a permanent spot on the Super2 grid.

“I couldn’t think of a better track to debut at than Sandown. It’s just around the corner from home and I’m sure I will have plenty of family and friends there to support me.

“I’m sure the Melbourne weather will also throw us some curveballs during the weekend as usual, but I’m ready for it!”

A test on Tuesday at Winton will provide solid preparation ahead of Sandown, but it won’t be his first drive in a Supercar as he completed an Evaluation Day with Walkinshaw Andretti United last year.

Due to the limited seat time ahead of his debut, Cameron’s aims are tempered.

“There are no big expectations results-wise, there isn’t much time to test in the car prior to the round so we will still be learning on the fly during the weekend,” he said.

“It’s more about learning the car, the tyre and staying out of trouble.”

At this stage just a one round deal, Cameron is hopeful results and a clean event will lead to an extension to include the remaining two weekends on the calendar.

“I just want to get through Sandown for now, then we will reassess for the final two rounds at Bathurst and Adelaide,” Cameron explained.

“Once we start doing away races the expenses add up and we need to ensure it makes financial sense.”

The next round of the Dunlop Super2 Series is at Sandown on September 15-17.