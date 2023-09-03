VIDEO: Bathurst 1000 television ad released
Sunday 3rd September, 2023 - 4:00pm
A new television ad is set to hit screens, ahead of this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama
The ad follows the story of a group of mates who come agress one of Peter Brock’s racing gloves from his successful 1984 campaign, and features the likes of Greg Murphy and Angry Anderson.
There are other cameos too, with iconic car from the Great Race’s past featuring alongside a Gen Ford Mustang Supercar.
