Starting Grid: Italian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 3rd September, 2023 - 3:00pm

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix from Monza.

1. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
2. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
3. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
4. George Russell
Mercedes
5. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
6. Alex Albon
Williams
7. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
8. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
9. Lando Norris
McLaren
10. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
11. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
12. Liam Lawson
Scuderia AlphaTauri
13. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
14. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
15. Logan Sargeant
Williams
16. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
17. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
18. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
19. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
20. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin

