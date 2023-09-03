Starting Grid: Italian Grand Prix
Sunday 3rd September, 2023 - 3:00pm
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix from Monza.
|1. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|2. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|3. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|4. George Russell
Mercedes
|5. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|6. Alex Albon
Williams
|7. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|8. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|9. Lando Norris
McLaren
|10. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|11. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|12. Liam Lawson
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|13. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|14. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|15. Logan Sargeant
Williams
|16. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|17. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|18. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|19. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|20. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
