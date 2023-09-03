> News > Formula 1

Results: Italian Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 3rd September, 2023 - 1:02am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix from Monza.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:21.965 1:20.991 1:20.294
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.573 1:20.937 1:20.307
3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:21.788 1:20.977 1:20.361
4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:22.148 1:21.382 1:20.671
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:21.911 1:21.240 1:20.688
6 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:21.661 1:21.272 1:20.760
7 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:22.106 1:21.527 1:20.785
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:21.977 1:21.369 1:20.820
9 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:21.995 1:21.581 1:20.979
10 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:22.043 1:21.543 1:21.417
11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:21.852 1:21.594
12 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:22.112 1:21.758
13 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:22.343 1:21.776
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:22.249 1:21.940
15 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:21.930 1:21.944
16 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:22.390
17 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:22.545
18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:22.548
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:22.592
20 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:22.860

