Results: Italian Grand Prix, Qualifying
Sunday 3rd September, 2023 - 1:02am
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix from Monza.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:21.965
|1:20.991
|1:20.294
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:21.573
|1:20.937
|1:20.307
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:21.788
|1:20.977
|1:20.361
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:22.148
|1:21.382
|1:20.671
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:21.911
|1:21.240
|1:20.688
|6
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:21.661
|1:21.272
|1:20.760
|7
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:22.106
|1:21.527
|1:20.785
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:21.977
|1:21.369
|1:20.820
|9
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:21.995
|1:21.581
|1:20.979
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:22.043
|1:21.543
|1:21.417
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:21.852
|1:21.594
|12
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:22.112
|1:21.758
|13
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:22.343
|1:21.776
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:22.249
|1:21.940
|15
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:21.930
|1:21.944
|16
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:22.390
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:22.545
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:22.548
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:22.592
|20
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:22.860
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]