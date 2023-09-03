> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: World Time Attack at Sydney Motorsport Park

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 3rd September, 2023 - 3:37pm

Catch the best of the action from the Yokohama World Time Attack from Sydney Motorsport Park.

The event was highlighted by Bart Mawer recording a record lap with an incredible 1:17.860s before injuring himself as he celebrated.

SMP-YWTA-Mawer-2-YWTA.jpg_12x8
SMP-YWYA-Slade-Extreme-GTR-YWTA.jpg_12x8
DSCF4650.jpg_12x8
DSCF4659.jpg_12x8
_M_10872
_M_11040
DSC_12x8
DSCF4340.jpg_12x8
_M_12x8
_M_10648
_M_10671
_12x8
373609848_682054393954171_7263976223853822183_12x8
373679376_682147960611481_1214555057722177208_12x8
372991933_680732160753061_5385686609913110153_12x8
373324826_681137454045865_5626394014080720637_12x8
373544914_680732187419725_658032205399690819_12x8
373548260_680612907431653_5992926024805628428_12x8
372902324_680732260753051_1616941791511669810_12x8
372903348_681760880650189_4251697864415211087_12x8
372918016_680613030764974_7669060315299661751_12x8
372964548_680732067419737_6658152770542881947_12x8
370207398_676988527794091_5798001431231204476_12x8
371984685_680612840764993_5103566434539064155_12x8

