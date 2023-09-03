> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: World Time Attack at Sydney Motorsport Park
Sunday 3rd September, 2023 - 3:37pm
Catch the best of the action from the Yokohama World Time Attack from Sydney Motorsport Park.
The event was highlighted by Bart Mawer recording a record lap with an incredible 1:17.860s before injuring himself as he celebrated.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]