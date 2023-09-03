Ogier motivated to win Acropolis Rally

Sebastien Ogier says that he is fired up for his return to World Rally Championship action this week and determined to win Acropolis Rally Greece for the second time in his decorated career.

The 39-year-old scored his first and only ‘Rally of the Gods’ victory in 2021 when he was part of the Citroen Racing set-up. He managed to overhaul countryman and fellow DS3 WRC driver Sebastien Loeb on the final day to shade him by 10.5 seconds.

Hopes of a repeat were dashed by a puncture and a fuel pump-related problem on the opening stage in 2013, while in 2021 – the season he clinched an eighth World title – he rounded out the podium places.

Ogier – who is contesting a partial campaign for the second year in a row, and has been victorious on three of his five outings so far in 2023, scoring wins in Monte Carlo, Mexico and Safari Rally Kenya – confirmed on social media that he would be part of Toyota Gazoo Racing’s three-car line-up for Greece.

He made the announcement as he congratulated team-mate Elfyn Evans on his Secto Rally Finland success last month.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the World Rally Championship. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

“I have had some nice time off over the summer but I am excited to get back in the GR Yaris and to compete in Greece,” said 39-year-old Ogier.

“I really like the country and also the rally too. For most of my career, it was unfortunately not on the calendar, but now it is back and I have motivation to do well there.

“I managed to win it once, and like always the plan will be to try and fight for another victory. Usually on this kind of rally with dry gravel, my road position should help me. But two years ago, we actually had quite a wet and muddy rally, so let’s see.

“On this kind of event, you need to be fast but also get through without trouble; the roads are very rocky, and it is hard for the tyres and the cars,” he added.

An almost permanent fixture on the World Rally Championship schedule until 2013, Acropolis Rally Greece returned in 2021 when Ogier’s team-mate Kalle Rovanperä claimed victory on his first attempt.