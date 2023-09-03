Espargaro ‘shocked’ by Bagnaia pace

Aleix Espargaro said he was ‘shocked’ by Francesco Bagnaia’s early pace in the MotoGP Sprint race at Catalunya in Barcelona before eventually going on to claim a comfortable victory.

It was the Aprilia Racing rider’s first Sprint success, with Espargaro pulling away from reigning champion Bagnaia after making a decisive overtake on the brakes at the beginning of lap seven of 12.

He went on to win by just under two seconds, but Espargaro – a winner at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone last month – conceded he was left feeling ‘angry’ after being beaten to pole by factory Ducati rider Bagnaia, with the 34-year-old having topped the times on Friday on the RS-GP23.

“I’m very, very happy and it has been a very special feeling when I crossed the chequered flag, even if it’s just a Sprint,” he said.

“But this morning it was a bit bitter because I finished second [in qualifying], which is great for the two races, but I felt a little bit like I lost, you know.

“I gave everything, but Pecco was better, [he] was amazing, lap record [for pole]. I was a bit angry, so I started with a big commitment in the Sprint race.

“I was a bit shocked at the beginning on the first two laps because the level that Pecco proposed was very high.

“The 1m 39-low was a very high pace, it was not my plan to go at this pace. So, when he started to push like this I said to myself, ‘Ok, let’s play, let’s see who can go faster, who destroys the rear tyre [first], and yes, I won today.”

Espargaro managed to out-do Bagnaia in a straight fight on the brakes into Turn 1 to hit the front, something he admits is never easy against the tough-to-pass Italian.

“I felt like I was better in the mid-corner, I was able to rush a little bit more than him and also in the traction,” he said.

“But to stop the bike, he’s the king. We saw in Austria he’s very difficult to overtake; he’s very good to stop the bike.

“But today I had the feeling I was strong and I never in my career won with advantage, the two times that I won I overtook in the last part of the race.

“So, today I said to myself to try, there are not many occasions like this one. I tried to pass him, it was difficult.

“I started to brake super late in the first corner and I was having front locking, and I was not able to turn because he pushed me to brake really, really late.

“So, happy to make it and I had really good pace.”

Espargaro is now feeling confident he can repeat the feat in Sunday’s main race as he bids for a dream double at his home Grand Prix.

“Now it’s time to enjoy because I think that the small joys like today give you positive energy, so let’s try to enjoy today with the team,” he said.

“Tomorrow I think is going to be different; are we going to race with the rear medium? It’s going to be more tactical, also the front tyre is a little bit in the limit for the long race.

“But in any case we have good pace, the bike works excellent here in Barcelona, so let’s see.”