BUCKET LIST: The Michael Schumacher Private Collection At Motorworld

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 3rd September, 2023 - 1:14pm

MotorWorld in Cologne hosts an incredible display celebrating the career of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher.

The Michael Schumacher Personal Collection includes a host of machinery, detailing his rise to F1 and then the extraordinary success he enjoyed driving for Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari, and Mercedes.

The display also includes race suits, helmets, a selection of trophies and other memorabilia.

Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-24
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-05
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-12
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-02
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-03
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-31
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-04
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-06
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-07
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-08
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-09
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-10
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-11
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-13
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-14
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-15
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-16
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-17
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-18
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-19
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-20
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-21
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-22
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-23
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-25
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-26
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-27
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-28
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-29
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-01
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-30
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-32
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-33
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-34
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-35
Michael-Schumacher_Motorworld_Cologne-36

