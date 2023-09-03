> Multimedia > Gallery
BUCKET LIST: The Michael Schumacher Private Collection At Motorworld
Sunday 3rd September, 2023 - 1:14pm
MotorWorld in Cologne hosts an incredible display celebrating the career of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher.
The Michael Schumacher Personal Collection includes a host of machinery, detailing his rise to F1 and then the extraordinary success he enjoyed driving for Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari, and Mercedes.
The display also includes race suits, helmets, a selection of trophies and other memorabilia.
