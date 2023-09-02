> News > Formula 1

Results: Italian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 2nd September, 2023 - 9:32pm

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix from Monza.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 22 1:20.912
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 22 1:20.998 0.086
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 22 1:21.453 0.541
4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 22 1:21.486 0.574
5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 23 1:21.711 0.799
6 63 George Russell Mercedes 24 1:21.730 0.818
7 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 20 1:21.884 0.972
8 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 26 1:21.985 1.073
9 23 Alex Albon Williams 17 1:22.054 1.142
10 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 16 1:22.192 1.280
11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 30 1:22.245 1.333
12 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 28 1:22.296 1.384
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 27 1:22.297 1.385
14 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 17 1:22.302 1.390
15 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 22 1:22.380 1.468
16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 29 1:22.511 1.599
17 4 Lando Norris McLaren 23 1:22.515 1.603
18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 19 1:22.739 1.827
19 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 29 1:22.742 1.830
20 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 21 1:22.852 1.940

