Results: Italian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Saturday 2nd September, 2023 - 9:32pm
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix from Monza.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|22
|1:20.912
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|22
|1:20.998
|0.086
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|22
|1:21.453
|0.541
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|22
|1:21.486
|0.574
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|23
|1:21.711
|0.799
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|24
|1:21.730
|0.818
|7
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|20
|1:21.884
|0.972
|8
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|26
|1:21.985
|1.073
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|17
|1:22.054
|1.142
|10
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|16
|1:22.192
|1.280
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|30
|1:22.245
|1.333
|12
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|28
|1:22.296
|1.384
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|27
|1:22.297
|1.385
|14
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|17
|1:22.302
|1.390
|15
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|22
|1:22.380
|1.468
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|29
|1:22.511
|1.599
|17
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|23
|1:22.515
|1.603
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|19
|1:22.739
|1.827
|19
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|29
|1:22.742
|1.830
|20
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|21
|1:22.852
|1.940
