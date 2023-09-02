> News > Formula 1

Results: Italian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 2nd September, 2023 - 2:05am

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix from Monza.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 23 1:21.355
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 20 1:21.374 0.019
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 17 1:21.540 0.185
4 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 21 1:21.545 0.190
5 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 20 1:21.631 0.276
6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 23 1:21.716 0.361
7 23 Alex Albon Williams 19 1:21.979 0.624
8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 16 1:22.071 0.716
9 63 George Russell Mercedes 20 1:22.176 0.821
10 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 19 1:22.291 0.936
11 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 21 1:22.574 1.219
12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 19 1:22.595 1.240
13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 22 1:22.651 1.296
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 1:22.696 1.341
15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 22 1:22.716 1.361
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 24 1:22.755 1.400
17 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 23 1:22.783 1.428
18 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 1:23.167 1.812
19 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 20 1:23.346 1.991
20 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 2

