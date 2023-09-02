Results: Italian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Saturday 2nd September, 2023 - 2:05am
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix from Monza.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|23
|1:21.355
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|20
|1:21.374
|0.019
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|17
|1:21.540
|0.185
|4
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|21
|1:21.545
|0.190
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|20
|1:21.631
|0.276
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|23
|1:21.716
|0.361
|7
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|19
|1:21.979
|0.624
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|16
|1:22.071
|0.716
|9
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|20
|1:22.176
|0.821
|10
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|19
|1:22.291
|0.936
|11
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|21
|1:22.574
|1.219
|12
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|19
|1:22.595
|1.240
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|22
|1:22.651
|1.296
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|1:22.696
|1.341
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|22
|1:22.716
|1.361
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|24
|1:22.755
|1.400
|17
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|23
|1:22.783
|1.428
|18
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|1:23.167
|1.812
|19
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|20
|1:23.346
|1.991
|20
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|2
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]