Records broken at World Time Attack

Entries, crowd and lap records were broken, and even an ankle, during an ultra-competitive 2023 Yokohama World Time Attack at Sydney Motorsport Park which culminated on Saturday night.

Celebrating victories in the four classes were Bart Mawer in Pro, Tim Slade in Open, Feras Qartoumy in Pro Am and Trent Grubel in Clubsprint.

Mawer was fastest overall and the winner in Pro Class.

In only two runs, he broke the Pro record twice, firstly with a 1:18.837 and then a 1:17.860.

The car broke a CV assembly to negate further competition on Friday and then Mawer suffered an ankle injury when celebrating the Saturday time.

What was initially diagnosed as a possible strain turned out to be a lot worse with bone fractures.

Slade finished second in Tanuki S13.

He too had limited laps and missed out on the shootout when the car had suspension failure in a Pro Am session with Wayne Lee driving.

Cole Powelson (Lyfe Motorsport GTR) was third ahead of Shibata Yusaku (Arvou Racing supercharged Honda S2000) and Rob Nguyen (DM Engineering Nismo Super GT).

In Open Class, Slade was the one to beat in the Extreme GTR Nissan Skyline from the outset.

Still, he left his best to last to put down his best lap which also gave him second and third overall.

Second placed in Open, Nathan Morcom also put down his best lap then, too.

It was a satisfying day after the Gas Evo Mitsubishi had delaminated a try and caused considerable panel damage, had an engine sway overnight and a broken driveshaft.

Benny Tran (BYC Honda Integra) came in third, demoting Rob Nguyen (Project S15 Nissan) to fourth.

Nguyen failed to start the shootout which meant John Boston (Motive Powered S14) could compete and he edged out Darren Bishop (EVO 7) for fifth.

Texan Qartoumy in his debut appearance at the event, became the first American to win a class in YWTA with his twin turbo 7-litre C6 Chev Corvette.

He finished fifth outright and took the Pro Am by 0.51s over Richard Perini in the 991 Racing VR38-powered Ginetta G55.

Perini moved into second spot over Wayne Lee who was unable to get it back.

The Tanuki S13 had suspension failure and lost a wheel before Turn 2.

The car backed into outside wall and knocked it out of any further competition for both Lee and Slade, who was driving it in the Pro Class.

Drew Hall’s Croydon Racing Developments R34 GT-R Skyline was also in the hunt for a podium before a cam sensor issue put him out of the shootout and he left him fourth behind Lee.

Twice Grubel in the DC Jap Subaru Impreza WRX broke the lap record on the way to the Clubsprint win, and that came after a burnt piston and a control arm failure.

The 2022 winner and previous lap benchmark holder, Jamal Asaad finished second despite not taking part on Day 2 due to a crash in the ERS Mitsubishi Evo.

Michael Garland filled third in the GotItRex Subaru GC8 with his fastest time posted in the shootout to lock third ahead of Adam Casmiri who rounded out the top five with fourth and fifth in the Lamspeed GR Yaris the JDMYard/Hardrace Honda Integra respectively.

Over 40,000 attended the three days, which included practice on Thursday.