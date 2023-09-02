LIVE: World Time Attack Challenge Day 2
Saturday 2nd September, 2023 - 8:52am
Catch all the action from day 2 the 2023 Yokohama World Time Attack Challenge with the BOSCH Motorsport WTAC Livestream presented by HiOctaneDirect.
Speedcafe took a close look at the 1000hp Time Attack S13 “Tanuki” driven by Supercar driver Tim Slade.
