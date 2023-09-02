Hamilton has ‘unfinished business’ with F1

Lewis Hamilton cites the fact that he has “unfinished business” in F1 as one of the motivating factors behind his decision to remain in the sport for another two years.

Hamilton ended months of speculation on Thursday when Mercedes announced he had signed a new two-year extension to his contract that will see him race through to the end of 2025 when he will be 40.

The seven-time F1 champion is currently enduring the leanest period of his F1 career as he has been without a grand prix win for almost two years, with few signs that streak is poised to end any time soon.

The obvious concern is that Red Bull and Max Verstappen will continue to dominate the current aerodynamic era for the next two years – as it has done for the past two seasons – before new power unit regulations kick in from 2026.

Hamilton, though, naturally feels there are signs that Mercedes is making inroads.

Commenting at one point that “we still have unfinished business”, he was then asked to expand on the remark.

“Well, we’re trying to win more world championships,” he said. “The unfinished business is getting us back to the top, getting back and fighting for world championships.

“We’ve been the most successful team in history, and had the most successful run in the past 10 years or whatever, but it’s been a challenge this past year.

“So it’s just getting us back to where we belong, and where we operate on all those cylinders you’re seeing Red Bull do.”

In terms of what was said to him to convince him to stay, particularly as he once said a few years ago he could not see himself racing in his 40s, Hamilton offered a different perspective.

“It’s what you see, not necessarily what someone says,” remarked Hamilton.

“It’s the work that you’re doing, it’s the meetings we’ve been having with all the engineers, with (technical director) James Allison and the whole group back at the factory.

“It’s the heads of all the departments coming together and talking, engaging better than ever before about where we are, the mistakes we’ve made, why we’ve made those decisions, why we won’t make them again, and where we’re going.

“It’s about us all having that confidence in each other that we are the best at what we do, and when we come together and given time, we will get to where we need to be.”

Hamilton’s decision to remain for another two years begs the question of if his goals are not met in that timeframe, will he again decide to continue to ensure they are?

It is something he cannot answer for now, although he did not rule out the possibility.

“I’m not working towards next year thinking that it’s going to take another four years to get to where we need to be, but I’m aware that it does take time,” assessed Hamilton.

“Of course, in my heart, I’m so hopeful that the decisions we are taking, and the direction we’re rolling towards, is that which will put us in in that target zone, to be able to fight the Bulls, be close and be challenging for pole.

“If it’s not next year, we’ll continue to work through it. But in my heart, I truly believe that if it’s not next year, it’s the year after we will be there.”