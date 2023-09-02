Norris ‘open’ to future Verstappen partnership

Lando Norris has declared himself “open” to being team-mates with Max Verstappen in the future.

The two have developed a good friendship over time in F1, and regularly take part in sim racing events.

Norris has no doubt that going up against the soon-to-be three-time F1 champion in the same team would be of considerable benefit to him.

The difficulty is, however, that Norris is contracted to McLaren until the end of 2025, meaning the earliest the duo could join forces is 2026 at Red Bull given the Dutch driver has an agreement with his team through to the end of 2028.

There has been speculation in the past linking Norris with a switch to Red Bull. For now, it remains an ambition for the Briton to drive alongside Verstappen, but one that will have to wait for a period of time.

“It’s definitely something I would be open to in the future,” said Norris, when asked about the possibility of teaming up with Verstappen.

“I think I can happily say Max is probably one of the best drivers ever in the history of Formula 1.

“I never raced against him until I was in Formula 1, I was always in the category below.

“In karting, I already knew him reasonably well. Back in 2012-2013 was the first time I got to meet him and get to know him, so I’ve been able to witness what he’s doing and I think it’s not just that he’s in a good car and he’s able to perform.

“I think no matter what car he’s in, he’ll be able to perform at a similar level, maybe with different results but at a similar level.

“At that point, it’d be great to work alongside someone like that and, at the same time, see where I can really stand against him. I’d be open to it.”

Jokingly, Norris then added: “I invited him to McLaren the other day, so if he wants to come any time, he’s very welcome.”

From Verstappen’s perspective, the 25-year-old is not averse to the possibility either.

“He signed a very long-term deal with McLaren a few years ago, so that was probably not a smart thing to do from his side,” quipped Verstappen.

“We have a good relationship and we get on very well, and I know he’s one of the best drivers out there at the moment.

“I’m sure it would be very interesting to team up with each other, but at the moment, of course, that’s not possible.”