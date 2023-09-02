Gracie rejoins GT4 for Sandown round

After she enjoyed “one of the best weekends of my life” in Sydney earlier this year, Renee Gracie will return to Monochrome GT4 Australian for Round 4 at Sandown International Raceway next weekend.

She will again pilot the OnlyFans Ginetta G55 run by Griffith Motorsport.

“The Sydney round was my first ever GT4 event and it was absolutely awesome. When people ask me to explain what it was like, I say it was one of the best weekends of my life, because it really was,” Gracie said.

“It had a real family feel, everyone was very welcoming, and with all the opportunities to be on the track, it was just a complete no brainer to get back into it at Sandown and do it all again!

“I am really looking forward to having another amazing weekend in GT4 Australia and to keep chasing that feeling.”

With improvements made on the Ginetta since the Sydney outing, Gracie, who recently secured the 2023 GT World Challenge Australia Trophy Series title, is also hopeful of some solid on-track results.

“It is so much fun to drive and it is such a great car, so hopefully we can represent the brand well and have a consistent weekend with no issues and show everyone the potential it has on the track,” she enthused.

Gracie also hopes to compete in the fifth and sixth rounds at The Bend (October 13-15) and Bathurst (November 10-12).

“I would like to go to The Bend as I have never been there and If I can get myself to the Bathurst 12 Hour [in 2024], then it will be important for me to go to Bathurst prior,” she added.

“I haven’t been there in so long, so if the 12 hour works out then racing at the Bathurst International will be important.”

Round four of the 2023 Monochrome GT4 Australia Championship will be held at Sandown International Raceway alongside Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars with the combined categories part of the latest Shannons SpeedSeries event.