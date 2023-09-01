WAU announces Ryan Wood Supercars promotion

Walkinshaw Andretti United has announced the promotion of Ryan Wood to its Supercars Championship line-up from 2024.

The 19-year-old joined the team for this year’s Dunlop Super2 Series and has now signed a multi-year contract to drive the #2 Ford Mustang in the top tier next season.

He takes over from Nick Percat, whose departure from WAU was confirmed in the past fortnight, and will share a garage with the squad’s 2021 Bathurst 1000 winner, Chaz Mostert.

Wood is currently fourth at the halfway mark of the 2023 Super2 season, having qualified on pole position during his debut round in Newcastle and swept the Wanneroo weekend.

“It’s a dream come true to be racing in the Supercars Championship with Walkinshaw Andretti United,” said the New Zealander.

“It’s something you think about a lot as a kid and structure everything you do around, so for it to be coming true is pretty surreal to be honest.

“From the moment I walked into the team at the start of the year, it felt right.

“They’ve been amazing to work with, there’s some incredible people within these four walls, so I can’t thank the entire team enough for the opportunity and the work that’s gone on this year.

“There’s been a lot of people that have helped me get to this point throughout my career which I can’t thank enough either, from my family to supporters, a heap of people have played a really important role and I wouldn’t be here without them.

“Next year is going to be so exciting, but it’s extra motivation now for me to finish this year strong with the team, put the work in, and hit the ground running in 2024.”

The signing represents a rapid rise for the Wellington-born driver, who finished third in the Toyota 86 Championship in his native New Zealand in 2021.

Despite finishing second in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia last year, with six pole positions out of a possible six, he chose to leave that pathway for the WAU Foundation Academy.

The Clayton-based organisation has already had a chance to see Wood in action in a Gen3 Supercar, having handed him an Evaluation Day at Winton in July when Car #2 enduro co-driver Fabian Coulthard was used as the benchmark.

The teenager is thought to have attracted interest from several teams but WAU has ensured he remains in the fold.

Ryan Walkinshaw said, “We are extremely excited to have Ryan graduate to the main game in 2024.

“His talent has been undeniable, and his raw speed obvious from the first time we saw him in a WAU car, so we are looking forward to watching his progression.

“His results this year have surprised none of us, and it’s great to see someone move through the WAU Foundation Academy so quickly.

“There will be a lot to learn, but he’s got a great teammate beside him in Chaz who will no doubt put Ryan under his wing, and some really experienced people in his corner, so we can’t wait to watch his career unfold.”

Fellow WAU Director/co-owner Michael Andretti remarked, “We are extremely excited to have Ryan stepping up to Car #2 next season and beyond.

“He has been seriously impressive since he joined us at the start of 2023.

“To be on pole in his first Super2 round and then to clean sweep the second round proves his ability but also how quickly he can adapt, so we have no doubts on how he will go next year.

“It’s going to be great to watch him grow in the team.”

Zak Brown added, “It’s fantastic to have Ryan in our team next year, in Car #2.

“His rise through the ranks has been impressive to watch, and he immediately caught our eye with his ability once we saw him firsthand.

“He’s got a great team around him, so we are all looking forward to watching him develop even further and showing why we see a huge future with Ryan.”

The 2023 Super2 Series and Repco Supercars Championship campaigns resume at the Sandown 500 on September 15-17.