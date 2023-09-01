Results: Italian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Friday 1st September, 2023 - 10:34pm
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix from Monza.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|31
|1:22.657
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|27
|1:22.703
|00.046
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|29
|1:22.834
|00.177
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|21
|1:22.966
|00.309
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|27
|1:23.189
|00.532
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|23
|1:23.214
|00.557
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|21
|1:23.241
|00.584
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|25
|1:23.269
|00.612
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|22
|1:23.271
|00.614
|10
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|17
|1:23.444
|00.787
|11
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|23
|1:23.446
|00.789
|12
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|20
|1:23.661
|01.004
|13
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|28
|1:23.833
|01.176
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|25
|1:23.931
|01.274
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|16
|1:23.952
|01.295
|16
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|1:24.067
|01.410
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|25
|1:24.090
|01.433
|18
|34
|Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin
|23
|1:24.140
|01.483
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|24
|1:24.217
|01.560
|20
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|16
|1:24.232
|01.575
