> News > Formula 1

Results: Italian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 1st September, 2023 - 10:34pm

< Back

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix from Monza.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 31 1:22.657
2 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 27 1:22.703 00.046
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 29 1:22.834 00.177
4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 21 1:22.966 00.309
5 63 George Russell Mercedes 27 1:23.189 00.532
6 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 23 1:23.214 00.557
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren 21 1:23.241 00.584
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 25 1:23.269 00.612
9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 22 1:23.271 00.614
10 23 Alex Albon Williams 17 1:23.444 00.787
11 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 23 1:23.446 00.789
12 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 20 1:23.661 01.004
13 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 28 1:23.833 01.176
14 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 25 1:23.931 01.274
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 16 1:23.952 01.295
16 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 1:24.067 01.410
17 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 25 1:24.090 01.433
18 34 Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin 23 1:24.140 01.483
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 24 1:24.217 01.560
20 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 16 1:24.232 01.575

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]