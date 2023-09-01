> News > Formula 1

How to watch: F1 Italian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 1st September, 2023 - 12:11pm

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Italian Grand Prix from Monza. Image: XPB Images

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Italian Grand Prix from Monza.

How to watch F1 Italian Grand Prix

Friday, August 25

Practice 1, 21:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 00:40 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, August 26

Practice 3, 20:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 22:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, July 23

Qualifying, 00:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-race, 21:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 22:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, July 24

Post-race, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

No free-to-air coverage of this event is available in Australia.

Entry List

Num Driver Team
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari
63 George Russell Mercedes
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine
4 Lando Norris McLaren
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber
24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas
27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas
22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri
23 Alex Albon Williams
2 Logan Sargeant Williams

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Points
1 Max Verstappen 339
2 Sergio Perez 201
3 Fernando Alonso 168
4 Lewis Hamilton 156
5 Carlos Sainz 102
6 Charles Leclerc 99
7 George Russell 99
8 Lando Norris 75
9 Lance Stroll 47
10 Pierre Gasly 37
11 Oscar Piastri 36
12 Esteban Ocon 36
13 Alex Albon 15
14 Nico Hulkenberg 9
15 Valtteri Bottas 5
16 Guanyu Zhou 4
17 Yuki Tsunoda 3
18 Kevin Magnussen 2
19 Logan Sargeant 0
20 Nyck de Vries 0
21 Daniel Ricciardo 0
22 Liam Lawson 0

Constructors’ Championship

Pos Team Points
1 Red Bull 540
2 Mercedes 255
3 Aston Martin 215
4 Ferrari 201
5 McLaren 111
6 Alpine 73
7 Williams 15
8 Haas 11
9 Alfa Romeo Sauber 9
10 Scuderia AlphaTauri 3

