How to watch: F1 Italian Grand Prix
Friday 1st September, 2023 - 12:11pm
Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Italian Grand Prix from Monza.
Friday, August 25
Practice 1, 21:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 2, 00:40 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Saturday, August 26
Practice 3, 20:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 22:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, July 23
Qualifying, 00:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pre-race, 21:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Race, 22:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Monday, July 24
Post-race, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
No free-to-air coverage of this event is available in Australia.
Tyre compounds
Weather forecast
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|339
|2
|Sergio Perez
|201
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|168
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|156
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|102
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|99
|7
|George Russell
|99
|8
|Lando Norris
|75
|9
|Lance Stroll
|47
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|37
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|36
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|36
|13
|Alex Albon
|15
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|9
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|5
|16
|Guanyu Zhou
|4
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|3
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|2
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|0
|20
|Nyck de Vries
|0
|21
|Daniel Ricciardo
|0
|22
|Liam Lawson
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Red Bull
|540
|2
|Mercedes
|255
|3
|Aston Martin
|215
|4
|Ferrari
|201
|5
|McLaren
|111
|6
|Alpine
|73
|7
|Williams
|15
|8
|Haas
|11
|9
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|9
|10
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|3
