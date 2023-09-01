PODCAST: Dane on 20 years in Supercars

On the 20th anniversary of his move to Australia, Triple Eight founder Roland Dane has opened up about changing the course of Supercars.

Dane arrived here from the UK on September 1, 2003, taking over John Briggs Motorsport to establish what became the most successful Supercars team in history.

He talks about that and much, much more in the latest Speedcafe Podcast.

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s first Supercars race was the 2003 Sandown 500, with the Brisbane-based team celebrating 20 years in the sport at next month’s return of the traditional pre-Bathurst 1000 enduro.

In a wide-ranging interview with host Mark Fogarty, Dane doesn’t hold back, delivering his outspoken views on the state of Supercars and Australian motor racing in general.

The revealing conversation marks the return of Fogarty’s popular ‘Up Front With Foges’ interrogations, which will be a regular feature of the Speedcafe Podcast from now on.

Foges also presents the Speedcafe Newscast every Monday, breaking the big news from the big names.