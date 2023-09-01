Blanchard expands to two cars for 2024

The Blanchard Racing Team will field two Ford Mustangs in the Supercars Championship from next season.

The squad has been a single-car operation since joining the competition in 2021 but has acquired an additional Teams Racing Charter for 2024.

“We are incredibly excited to be expanding BRT into a two-car team for the 2024 season,” said Tim Blanchard, Co-Principal at the Blanchard Racing Team.

“Expansion was always part of our five-year plan when we started the team, and after taking steps in that direction this year with the Wildcard and Super 2 programs, we feel the timing is ideal.

“Starting as a one-car team was right for us initially, but we are now in the position where we need two cars’ worth of data for development purposes, and to also expand the business to create greater depth in staffing and other resources.

“This in turn, will ensure BRT will become even more competitive and sustainable moving forwards.

“We will announce drivers, sponsors, and other key components of the expansion in the coming weeks, but we are well advanced in the preparation for 2024 while still focussed on finishing this year strongly.”

Blanchard has made no secret of his desire to expand the operation, signalling as far back as February 2022 last year that he was keen to run a second car.

BRT already has a second Ford Mustang ready for competition, which will be used by Aaron Love and Jake Kostecki in a wildcard entry at the Sandown 500 on September 15-17.

Of late, James Courtney has been linked with a move from Tickford, which has slimmed its operation to two cars, though Super2 pilot Love is understood to also be in contention for a drive.

The Blanchard Racing Team currently fields Todd Hazelwood, the South Aussie having joined the Box Hill camp at the start of the 2023 campaign.

He sits 20th in the drivers’ championship with a best result of fourth at Wanneroo in April, with BRT 13th in the team’s championship.