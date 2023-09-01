> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: 2024 Formula 2 car

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 1st September, 2023 - 1:30pm

Take a closer look at the 2024 Formula 2 car following its unveiling in Monza ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Images courtesy of XPB Images and FIA.

Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Italian Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Monza, Italy
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Italian Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Monza, Italy
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Italian Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Monza, Italy
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Italian Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Monza, Italy
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Italian Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Monza, Italy
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Italian Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Monza, Italy
Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Italian Grand Prix - Preparation Day - Monza, Italy
Screenshot 2023-08-31 at 12.39.34
Screenshot 2023-08-31 at 12.39.19
Screenshot 2023-08-31 at 12.38.35

