What to watch on Stan Sport

There’s a mix of two and four-wheel motorsport action this weekend on Stan Sport.

It’s the business time of the season for the NTT IndyCar Series as the field enters the penultimate round at Portland International Raceway.

Scott Dixon’s victory last weekend at Gateway opens up the title fight as the New Zealander closed the gap to season-long leader Alex Palou with just two rounds remaining.

The four-time IndyCar Series champion is the only driver able to catch Palou, who enjoys a 74-point advantage courtesy of an impressive mid-season run of four victories.

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin took victory in Portland at the corresponding visit last year, will he taste success again?

Dixon is the form driver having won the last two events on the IndyCar calendar at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road circuit and Gateway.

Having taken the equal most amount of victories this season, Palou has enjoyed a superb season despite his on-going contract controversies and will be targeting victory in Portland to secure the title.

Live coverage of the penultimate round at Portland International Raceway will feature this weekend on Stan Sport starting 02:00 AEST Sunday with opening practice. Qualifying follows at 05:30 AEST and final practice at 10:15 AEST on Sunday before race coverage begins at 05:00 AEST Monday.

In addition to IndyCar, Stan Sport will also broadcast the latest round of MXGP in Turkey starting at 20:00 AEST on Sunday.

IndyCar at Portland International Raceway

Sunday, September 3 02:00 AEST Practice Live on Stan Sport from 02:00 AEST 05:30 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 05:30 AEST 10:15 AEST Practice Live on Stan Sport from 10:15 AEST Monday, September 4 05:30 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 05:00 AEST

