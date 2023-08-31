Price on the comeback trail in Desafio Ruta 40

Australian KTM rider Toby Price is on the comeback trail following a delay the previous day, he recovered on Stage 3 of the Desafio Ruta 40 to score a top-five result.

It proved a challenging third stage of the event as the 256km loop encountered tough sandy trails and large dunes, but Price was able to set the fifth fastest time to rise to 13th overall.

On Stage 2, a technical problem halted Price’s charge as KTM team-mate Matthias Walkner aided the Australian through to the completion.

“We’ve safely finished up stage three,” said Price.

“But after yesterday’s mishap, we’re still an hour behind. I just need to get through these last two stages safely, with no injuries, and make it to the finish.

“All in all, nothing really crazy today, but I’m at the finish line and fit to fight another day.”

Price is in damage limitation mode as he currently leads the World Rally-Raid Championship by just seven points and key title contender Husqvarna’s Luciano Benavides is placed second in the Desafio Ruta 40.

Spaniard Tosha Schareina finished Stage 3 fastest on his Honda after setting a 2:58.13s time through the test, 1:40s faster than Benavides to extend the overall lead of the rally to 6:23s.

Ricky Brabec was third on stage and maintains this position in the overall standings, 22:03s overall behind Honda team-mate Schareina.

Price is more than an hour behind the leader ahead of the final two stages as he aims to repeat his most recent result, while safely navigating through the remaining kilometres of the rally.

Another Belen loop awaits Price, but Stage 4 features a timed section of 345km ahead of the final leg of the event heads north to Salta for a 259km section.