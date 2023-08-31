Hamilton to race in F1 in his 40s as Mercedes confirm line-up

Lewis Hamilton has ended speculation over his future by signing a contract extension with Mercedes who have also confirmed George Russell will continue with the F1 team for another two years.

The seven-time F1 champion has committed himself to the team through to the end of 2025, affording him two additional opportunities to outright become the most successful driver in the history of the sport by winning an eighth drivers’ title.

Despite enduring the leanest period in his career as he is without a victory since the penultimate race of 2021, a run of 36 grands prix, the 38-year-old has opted to remain loyal to Mercedes.

The seven-time F1 champions said: “We dream every day of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal.

“Being at the top does not happen overnight, or over a short period of time – it takes commitment, hard work, and dedication and it’s been an honour to earn our way into the history books with this incredible team.

“We have never been hungrier to win. We have learned from every success but also every setback.

“We continue to chase our dreams, we continue to fight no matter the challenge and we will win again.

“I’m grateful to the team who have supported me both on and off the track.

“Our story isn’t finished, we are determined to achieve more together and we won’t stop until we do.”

Hamilton’s signature on a new contract ends a long-running saga that has dragged on for a number of months.

With Russell also penning a new agreement, it means the British duo will have enjoyed a four-year partnership together by the end of 2025.

Russell said: “I have grown up with this team ever since joining as part of the junior programme back in 2017. It’s my home and it feels fantastic to extend our special relationship through 2025.

“After stepping up to the Mercedes race seat last year, I wanted to reward the trust and belief that Toto and the rest of the team placed in me.

“Taking my first pole position and race win last year was an unforgettable feeling.

“More importantly, though, it’s been great to work with everybody at Brackley and Brixworth to make progress with our car and push forward our development. Their loyalty, vision, and hard work are inspiring.

“We have made some significant steps over the last 18 months and are only getting stronger as a team.

“I’m excited to help continue to build on that momentum as we progress into 2024 and 2025 as we continue to focus on returning to the very front of the pack.”

Team principal Toto Wolff declared the decision to retain Hamilton and Russell as “straightforward”, even if the discussions with the former have taken a while to conclude.

“We have the strongest pairing on the grid, and both drivers are playing a crucial role in the team to move us forward,” remarked Wolff.

“The strength and stability they provide will be key building blocks for our future success.

“Our partnership with Lewis is one of the most successful in the sport’s history. It was always a formality that we would continue together – and it’s energising for us all to be confirming that publicly.

“His qualities as a pure racing driver are illustrated by his remarkable track record; but over our years together, he has grown to become a pillar and leader of our team.

“Those leadership qualities are crucial as we focus on fighting for world championships again.

“As F1’s biggest global star, he has also played a key role in shaping our commitments to diversity, inclusion, and sustainability, which will be foundations for our success in the years ahead.”

As for Russell, Wolff added: “George is a leading light of his generation.

“He has repaid the faith we showed in him when promoting him to a race seat in 2022. His maiden pole position in Hungary and first grand prix victory in São Paulo were standout moments last season.

“As a driver, he combines razor-sharp speed with the tenacity of a true fighter. But he brings, too, an intelligence and attention to detail that will help him to continue to grow, develop, and improve further.

“He is a natural fit for the team and we are delighted to have extended the relationship for the coming years.”